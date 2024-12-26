UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

2024-12-26 | 04:49
UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop
2min
UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

UNIFIL has stressed that any actions threatening the fragile cessation of hostilities must cease.

It noted that both Israel and Lebanon have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The mission urged both parties to utilize the newly established mechanism to address unresolved issues as agreed upon in the understanding.

UNIFIL continues to press the Israeli army to withdraw within the specified timeline, deploy the Lebanese Armed Forces in South Lebanon, and fully implement Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path toward peace.

It emphasized its close cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces while accelerating recruitment efforts and redeploying forces to the south.

The mission stated that it stands ready to support both countries in fulfilling their commitments and monitoring progress, including ensuring that the area south of the Litani River is free of armed personnel, assets, or weapons other than those belonging to the Government of Lebanon and UNIFIL, as well as maintaining respect for the Blue Line.

UNIFIL expressed concern over the ongoing destruction by the Israeli army in residential areas, agricultural lands, and road networks in South Lebanon, which it described as a violation of Resolution 1701.

The mission reaffirmed that its peacekeepers will continue their mandated tasks, including monitoring all violations of Resolution 1701 and reporting them to the U.N. Security Council.

