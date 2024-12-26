News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop
Lebanon News
2024-12-26 | 04:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop
UNIFIL has stressed that any actions threatening the fragile cessation of hostilities must cease.
It noted that both Israel and Lebanon have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
The mission urged both parties to utilize the newly established mechanism to address unresolved issues as agreed upon in the understanding.
UNIFIL continues to press the Israeli army to withdraw within the specified timeline, deploy the Lebanese Armed Forces in South Lebanon, and fully implement Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path toward peace.
It emphasized its close cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces while accelerating recruitment efforts and redeploying forces to the south.
The mission stated that it stands ready to support both countries in fulfilling their commitments and monitoring progress, including ensuring that the area south of the Litani River is free of armed personnel, assets, or weapons other than those belonging to the Government of Lebanon and UNIFIL, as well as maintaining respect for the Blue Line.
UNIFIL expressed concern over the ongoing destruction by the Israeli army in residential areas, agricultural lands, and road networks in South Lebanon, which it described as a violation of Resolution 1701.
The mission reaffirmed that its peacekeepers will continue their mandated tasks, including monitoring all violations of Resolution 1701 and reporting them to the U.N. Security Council.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
Threat
Next
Lebanese Army Commander visits Saudi Arabia to discuss military cooperation
FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:33
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
Middle East News
06:33
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings
Lebanon News
05:30
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
0
Lebanon News
04:59
UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:59
UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Israeli Navy claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Israeli Navy claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
0
World News
2024-10-15
US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon
World News
2024-10-15
US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
2
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
4
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
5
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese army clears unexploded Israeli rockets in Bekaa region
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese army clears unexploded Israeli rockets in Bekaa region
8
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More