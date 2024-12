Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 

Israel's military claimed on Friday that it attacked infrastructure used for the transfer of weapons on the Syrian-Lebanese border.



In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that "Israeli Air Force warplanes targeted infrastructure at the Janta crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, which had been used for transferring weaponry from Syria to Hezbollah."



He further alleged that "Hezbollah utilizes civilian infrastructure to carry out operations and transport weapons intended for attacks against Israeli citizens."



Adraee, in the post, noted that Unit 4400, which is responsible for arming Hezbollah and smuggling weapons from Iran to Lebanon, seeks to increase the amount of weaponry held by the group. "Since its establishment, the unit has developed numerous strategic routes for transferring these weapons along the Syria-Lebanon border."



He also said that during the war, the Israeli Air Force "carried out multiple large-scale airstrikes and precise targeting operations against key officials in the unit and the weapon transfer routes."



"These efforts included 'eliminating' Unit 4400 commander Mohammad Jaafar Qasir in early October in Beirut, followed by his successor Ali Hassan Gharib in Damascus a few weeks later, along with several other senior officials in the unit," Adraee reported.



He also stated that the Israeli army "will continue to take action to eliminate any threats to the State of Israel in line with the terms of the ceasefire agreement."

