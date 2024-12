Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon

Israeli military forces claimed to have destroyed a 100-meter underground tunnel and other offensive infrastructure linked to 'Hezbollah's Radwan Unit' in South Lebanon.



According to the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, the operation was carried out by the 300th Brigade and aimed to neutralize threats in the area.



The military claimed that the tunnel led to a Hezbollah staging post. During the operation, forces discovered and dismantled explosives, combat equipment, and weaponry, including rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, surveillance systems, and other military assets. All materials were confiscated or destroyed alongside the tunnel.



Nearby, the forces uncovered a stockpile of anti-tank missiles and a heavy machine gun emplacement targeting Israeli positions.



"The tunnel reportedly extended to a Hezbollah command center housing rocket launchers used in cross-border attacks over the past year and a significant cache of explosives," Adraee said.



He further stated, "The 300th Brigade continues its operations in southern Lebanon, removing threats while adhering to the ceasefire terms agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon."

#عاجل تدمير مسار نفق تحت الأرض تابع لوحدة الرضوان في حزب الله وبنية تحتية هجومية أخرى للحزب الارهابي في جنوب لبنان



🔸خلال نشاط لإزالة التهديدات نفذته قوات اللواء 300 في جنوب لبنان تم تدمير مسار نفق تحت أرضي بطول 100 متر يقود إلى موقع مكوث تابع لوحدة الرضوان.



🔸قامت القوات… pic.twitter.com/4vr90zuSfc — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 28, 2024