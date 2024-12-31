Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson

In a new warning, Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee informed residents of south Lebanon that, until further notice, they are prohibited from traveling south.



"The Israeli army does not intend to target you; therefore, you are prohibited from returning to your homes from this line southward until further notice," he said, adding that "anyone traveling south of this line is putting themselves in danger."



Additionally, the spokesperson warned residents to refrain from returning to the following villages:



Dhayra, Taybeh, At Tiri, Naqoura, Abou Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Biyyadah, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Kharbeh, Matmoura, al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Slaiyeb, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, al-Boustan, Ain Arab Marjaayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanine, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarin, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Zalloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Mesat, Marjaayoun, Marwahin, Maroun El Ras, Markaba, Aadchit El Qsair, Ain Ebel, Ainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Alma al-Shaab, Aarab El Louaizeh, Qouzah, Rab El Thalathine, Ramyeh, Rmeich, Rachaya Al Foukhar, Shebaa, Chihine, Chamaa, Tallouseh.

#عاجل ‼️ تذكير جديد إلى سكان جنوب لبنان انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى ومحيطها

🔸جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من هذا الخط جنوبًا حتى إشعار آخر. كل من ينتقل جنوب هذا الخط - يعرض نفسه للخطر

🔸وكذلك يرجى… pic.twitter.com/EtH85m4AmC — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 31, 2024