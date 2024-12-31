News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
2024-12-31 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
Sources informed LBCI Tuesday that Lebanon's embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially received a formal request from the United Arab Emirates for the extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi.
The request follows Al-Qaradawi's arrest in Lebanon based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.
Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, son of the late spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, was detained upon entering Lebanon with a Turkish passport.
Lebanon News
LBCI
UAE
Lebanese
Embassy
Abu Dhabi
Request
Extradition
Al-Qaradawi
Next
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
0
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
0
Middle East News
12:40
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
Middle East News
12:40
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israeli military spokesperson: Israel successfully targeted Aqil, senior commanders within Hezbollah's operational systems
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israeli military spokesperson: Israel successfully targeted Aqil, senior commanders within Hezbollah's operational systems
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:45
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
09:45
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
2
Lebanon News
04:11
Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
04:11
Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
3
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
5
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024
7
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
8
World News
01:13
World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return
World News
01:13
World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More