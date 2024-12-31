LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

Sources informed LBCI Tuesday that Lebanon's embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially received a formal request from the United Arab Emirates for the extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi.



The request follows Al-Qaradawi's arrest in Lebanon based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.



Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, son of the late spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, was detained upon entering Lebanon with a Turkish passport.