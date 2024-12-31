LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

Lebanon News
2024-12-31 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

Sources informed LBCI Tuesday that Lebanon's embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially received a formal request from the United Arab Emirates for the extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi. 

The request follows Al-Qaradawi's arrest in Lebanon based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.  

Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, son of the late spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, was detained upon entering Lebanon with a Turkish passport. 

Lebanon News

LBCI

UAE

Lebanese

Embassy

Abu Dhabi

Request

Extradition

Al-Qaradawi

LBCI Next
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-22

LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Israeli military spokesperson: Israel successfully targeted Aqil, senior commanders within Hezbollah's operational systems

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon announces new fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:13

World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More