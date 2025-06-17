Iran's underground Natanz site hit during Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog

Middle East News
17-06-2025 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s underground Natanz site hit during Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's underground Natanz site hit during Israel strikes: UN nuclear watchdog

There appear to have been "direct impacts" on the underground part of Iran's Natanz nuclear site during Israel's attacks, the U.N.'s atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.

"Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday's attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X, formerly Twitter.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Underground

Natanz

Site

Israel

Strikes

UN

Nuclear

Watchdog

IAEA

LBCI Next
Kremlin says it sees that Israel does not want mediation efforts with Iran amid 'galloping escalation'
Israeli military says it killed Iran's wartime Chief of Staff
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel says hit underground enrichment centrifuges at Iran's Natanz

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

UN nuclear watchdog slams Iran's 'non-compliance'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

IAEA says 'no indication' of attack on underground section of Iran's Natanz nuclear site

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:00

Iran announces new wave of attacks on Israel: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Iran media report widespread internet disruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

US pulls out of two more bases in Syria, worrying Kurdish forces: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Loud blasts heard in north Tehran: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Qatar says its output at gas field shared with Iran is steady, following Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Fire erupts at strike-damaged Iran state TV HQ

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Israeli military says it killed Iran's wartime Chief of Staff

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

LBCI
World News
17:01

Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More