Drone strikes knock out power in Port Sudan: Company

06-05-2025 | 05:26
Drone strikes knock out power in Port Sudan: Company
Drone strikes knock out power in Port Sudan: Company

Drones hit Port Sudan's main power substation on Tuesday, the national electricity company said, causing a complete power outage across the army-aligned government's seat of power.

In a statement, the Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company said teams were deployed to the site in order to assess the damage, as the Red Sea coastal city was targeted with drones for a third straight day.


AFP
 

