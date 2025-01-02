Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

The Public Prosecution Office in Lebanon has received an Egyptian memorandum requesting the extradition of detainee Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, sources informed LBCI.

Judge Jamal Hajjar is currently reviewing the case and plans to schedule a session to decide on the matter.

Lebanon News

Public Prosecution

Egypt

Request

Extradition

Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise
Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-31

LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-30

Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-30

Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-27

UNIFIL evacuates injured civilian in south Lebanon at Israel's request: Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel tells NNA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

MP Okais to LBCI: Parliamentary blocs should not be faulted for taking time to make a decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More