On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon said that Major General Jasper Jeffers, the Chairman of the Ceasefire Implementation Mechanism, visited Lebanese army soldiers in the south Litani area, accompanied by army officers.



The trip included a stop in Khiam, "the first border region to fully transition back to Lebanese control since the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities on November 27, 2024."



Regarding the visit, Major General Jasper Jeffers noted: "I am incredibly impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the LAF [Lebanese Armed Forces]."



He further emphasized: "They are working around the clock to provide security and dismantle unexploded ordnance, so Lebanese citizens can safely return home," as, in the past weeks, the army cleared over 9800 pieces of explosive ordnance from more than 80 locations, according to the U.S. Embassy.