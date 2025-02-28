Upon his arrival at the François El-Hajj Barracks in Marjayoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held meetings with senior military officers and officials before heading to the southern town of Khiam.



There, he witnessed firsthand the extensive destruction left behind by the Israeli assault, which devastated the town and its surrounding villages.



During his visit, Salam engaged in a brief conversation with residents of Khiam. The locals voiced their unwavering commitment to the complete liberation of the South and their support for resistance efforts to reclaim any land still occupied by the Israeli army.



In response, the PM reaffirmed that the Lebanese Army is fulfilling its duties to the fullest extent and remains the sole entity responsible for protecting and defending the nation.



Following his tour in Khiam, Salam and the accompanying ministerial delegation proceeded along the Khiam-Marjayoun-Khardali road before heading to Nabatieh.