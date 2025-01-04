Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

2025-01-04 | 08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

Israel has informed the United States that the withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon is contingent on developments on the ground, according to Channel 12, citing sources.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Ground

South Lebanon

Withdrawal

