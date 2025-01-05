Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hezbollah on Sunday of not meeting the terms of a ceasefire, warning that if the militants continued to breach the deal, Israel would "be forced to act."



Katz said Hezbollah had still not withdrawn "beyond the Litani river" in southern Lebanon. He added that, "if this condition is not met, there will be no agreement and Israel will be forced to act on its own to ensure the safe return of residents of the north to their homes."





AFP