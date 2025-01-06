In an interview with LBCI, MP Najat Aoun Saliba emphasized the importance of Hezbollah returning to the state's authority and showing goodwill by handing over its weapons to the Lebanese Army, stating that "without this, we cannot implement Resolution 1701."



She explained, "We met with Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan, and it was clear that they want reforms, the implementation of the Taif Agreement, and transparency in any projects that can take place in Lebanon. They are ready to help Lebanon economically and have many projects in mind."



Saliba added that the handover of weapons was a key point raised by the Saudi delegation, saying, "Without handing over illegal weapons to the state, they are not willing to assist."



She also expressed gratitude to the Saudi delegation for their concern for Lebanon, cautioning, "We must not deceive ourselves into thinking that we can rebuild the country economically after the destruction on our own."



Regarding the presidential election, MP Najat Aoun Saliba confirmed that if there is an agreement on Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a candidate, she would vote for him.