MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round

MP Elias Jarade emphasized that "in the last session, our position was clear, and it aligns with the third option we reached today. The three names I proposed—army commander Joseph Aoun, Ziyad Baroud, and Neemat Frem—represent this vision."



"I am open to these candidates, as consensus is fundamental to democracy," he said.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Jarade stated, "We will cast our vote for Ziyad Baroud in the first round. In the second round, we will reassess the situation. "



"The army commander is among the names we have proposed, and we have no objection to his potential election."



He added, "If a consensus is not reached, we should proceed with a democratic election, where the candidate who receives 65 votes should be declared president."