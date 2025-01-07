Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that a strong message has been delivered to international sponsors of the ceasefire agreement, urging an end to violations and a full withdrawal from occupied territories.



Mikati warned that continued breaches of the agreement could jeopardize the entire ceasefire arrangement.



During the inauguration of a new building at the National Museum, Mikati emphasized Lebanon's resilience, stating, "We have managed to overcome difficulties together to rebuild institutions following the election of a president."



He expressed hopes that the new opening would signal a permanent end to the aggression and its consequences, calling for the completion of the army's deployment in the south and the return of all displaced Lebanese citizens.