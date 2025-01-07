PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience

2025-01-07 | 05:19
PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience
PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that a strong message has been delivered to international sponsors of the ceasefire agreement, urging an end to violations and a full withdrawal from occupied territories. 

Mikati warned that continued breaches of the agreement could jeopardize the entire ceasefire arrangement.

During the inauguration of a new building at the National Museum, Mikati emphasized Lebanon's resilience, stating, "We have managed to overcome difficulties together to rebuild institutions following the election of a president." 

He expressed hopes that the new opening would signal a permanent end to the aggression and its consequences, calling for the completion of the army's deployment in the south and the return of all displaced Lebanese citizens.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Ceasefire

