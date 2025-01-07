News
MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session
Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session
Following a meeting with opposition and Change MPs, MP George Okais announced a unified strategy for the upcoming presidential election session scheduled for January 9.
"We, as the opposition, will enter the January 9 session with a single plan," Okais stated, emphasizing the ongoing coordination with various parliamentary blocs to achieve their goal.
"Our meetings with other blocs are continuing, and we hope the session will result in the election of a president," he added.
Addressing potential consensus candidates, Okais noted, "If Army Commander Joseph Aoun represents a national consensus, then the opposition will undoubtedly align with it."
Lebanon News
MP
George Okais
Opposition
Unified
Strategy
Presidential
Election
Session
Joseph Aoun
