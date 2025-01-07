MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session

Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 06:16
High views
MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session
0min
MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session

Following a meeting with opposition and Change MPs, MP George Okais announced a unified strategy for the upcoming presidential election session scheduled for January 9.  

"We, as the opposition, will enter the January 9 session with a single plan," Okais stated, emphasizing the ongoing coordination with various parliamentary blocs to achieve their goal. 

"Our meetings with other blocs are continuing, and we hope the session will result in the election of a president," he added.  

Addressing potential consensus candidates, Okais noted, "If Army Commander Joseph Aoun represents a national consensus, then the opposition will undoubtedly align with it."  

Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
