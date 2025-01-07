MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture

Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 08:04
High views
MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture
2min
MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture

MP Elias Hankash emphasized that Lebanon is at a historic crossroads, and the Lebanese must seize this opportunity for the nation's benefit rather than waste another chance. 

Speaking after a meeting of opposition MPs in Beirut, Hankash highlighted a pattern of missed opportunities that has plagued Lebanon for years.  

"There is international attention on Lebanon. If we choose the right path, we can capitalize on this interest," Hankash said. 

He emphasized that should Lebanon reject this course, countries like the United States and Saudi Arabia would likely respond in ways they deem appropriate to safeguard their interests in Lebanon.  

Hankash described the current international focus as a rare opening: "If Lebanon follows the right path, this attention will grow even stronger than in previous years. This is the opportunity itself."  

Regarding the stance of the Kataeb Party, Hankash reiterated its commitment to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting the demands of this critical juncture. 

"One of the strongest candidates in this race is Army Commander General Joseph Aoun," he noted, acknowledging other names in consideration, such as former Minister Jihad Azour, depending on alignments with different political factions.  

