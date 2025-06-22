Syria state media reports casualties in suicide attack on Damascus church

Syrian state media reported a suicide attack on a Damascus church on Sunday that caused casualties, as AFP correspondents at the scene saw first responders transporting people from the site.



"A suicide attacker detonates an explosive belt inside the Saint Elias church in the Dweila area of Damascus," state TV reported, adding that security forces cordoned off the area.



State news agency SANA reported unspecified casualties. AFP correspondents at the scene saw destruction at the church, with shattered wood from fittings and pews, icons on the ground and pools of blood.





AFP