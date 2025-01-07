News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE
Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 10:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE
During its latest session, the Cabinet decided to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, who is currently detained in Lebanon, to the United Arab Emirates.
This decision comes amidst ongoing legal and political discussions surrounding Al-Qaradawi's case, which has drawn attention. No further details were provided on the timeline or specific conditions of the deportation.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Cabinet
Decision
Deport
Egyptian
Activist
Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
UAE
Next
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-31
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
2024-12-31
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Minister Hamie: Cabinet assigns emergency committee to address humanitarian needs of Lebanese returning from Syria
0
World News
2024-12-09
Sweden to pause Syrian asylum decisions and deportations: Migration agency
World News
2024-12-09
Sweden to pause Syrian asylum decisions and deportations: Migration agency
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanon's Prime Minister to visit Syria soon: Information Minister
0
Lebanon News
11:05
LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo
Lebanon News
11:05
LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
0
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army deploys in Ras Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa in Tyre, Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army deploys in Ras Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa in Tyre, Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil
0
Middle East News
06:49
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
Middle East News
06:49
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
2
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
3
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
5
Lebanon News
02:21
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
Lebanon News
02:21
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
6
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More