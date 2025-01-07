Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE

2025-01-07 | 10:56
Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE
Lebanese Cabinet decides to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi to UAE

During its latest session, the Cabinet decided to deport Egyptian activist Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi, who is currently detained in Lebanon, to the United Arab Emirates.  

This decision comes amidst ongoing legal and political discussions surrounding Al-Qaradawi's case, which has drawn attention. No further details were provided on the timeline or specific conditions of the deportation.  

