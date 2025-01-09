News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yawmiyeh
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance
Lebanon News
2025-01-09 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance
The Israeli Security Cabinet under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "We will not uphold the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon at any cost," adding that the Cabinet would provide its interpretations for specific clauses of the agreement.
The Cabinet also emphasized that there will be no return of southerners' homes, which were used for military purposes against Israel, nor will Hezbollah be allowed to return to southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Security Cabinet
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Conditions
Hezbollah
Next
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
'Positive' atmosphere reported in late-night meeting between Ali Hassan Khalil and Saudi envoy: LBCI reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-07
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
Lebanon News
2024-12-07
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:40
France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'
World News
09:40
France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Lebanese flag raised at presidential palace during Joseph Aoun’s welcoming ceremony (Video)
Lebanon News
09:21
Lebanese flag raised at presidential palace during Joseph Aoun’s welcoming ceremony (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:02
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
Lebanon News
09:02
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
0
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
0
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Lebanon News
08:02
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
2
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
3
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
4
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
5
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
6
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
7
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
8
Lebanon News
01:05
Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
01:05
Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More