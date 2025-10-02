Israel says no Gaza flotilla vessel breached blockade

Israel said on Thursday that none of the vessels in a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists and humanitarian aid had broken through its blockade of the Palestinian territory.



"None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



"One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented."





AFP