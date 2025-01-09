Lebanon's presidential election: MPs react following first round of voting, second round anticipated

Lebanon News
2025-01-09 | 05:45
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's presidential election: MPs react following first round of voting, second round anticipated
4min
Lebanon's presidential election: MPs react following first round of voting, second round anticipated

Following the first round of voting in Lebanon's parliament, no candidate secured the necessary votes to be elected president. MPs and diplomats expressed varying reactions as attention now turns to the second round of voting.

MP Kassem Hashem told LBCI that the outcome in the ballot box defied earlier projections and calculations made before the session. "What happened in the voting process differed from all the pre-session tallies. We are heading toward a second round," he said, signaling a continued impasse.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa expressed cautious optimism, describing the first session as a "promising start."

Speaking to LBCI, he said, "God willing, the electoral process will continue. We are awaiting the second round and hoping for more positive results." 

Moussa added that the general atmosphere in the session was encouraging and emphasized the role of the Quintet Committee in supporting Lebanon through this critical juncture.

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri shared a similarly optimistic outlook, telling LBCI, "There is no fear about the second round. The majority will continue to support General Joseph Aoun, and MPs vote based on their conscience. Negotiations will lead to a result."

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed confidence, stating, "In the second round, we will have a president with a significant majority."
 
For his part, MP Georges Adwan expressed hope that in the second round of voting, the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo would back Army Commander Joseph Aoun following a discussion with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. 

Adwan told LBCI that this move would demonstrate support for Lebanese consensus and open a new chapter in the country’s political landscape.

MP Tony Frangieh reiterated that Sleiman Frangieh has pledged to withdraw his candidacy in favor of a candidate with more than 65 votes, provided that person meets the necessary qualifications.

Meanwhile, MP Mohamad Sleiman highlighted the international trust in the army commander, stressing that the focus should remain on electing a new president. 

He reaffirmed his support for Joseph Aoun, underscoring that no individual is greater than the country and that the election process must move forward.
 
MP Michel Moawad stated that there is broad support for General Joseph Aoun, urging an end to political stubbornness in favor of state-building, partnership, and openness. 

He emphasized the need for a decisive and strong president.

MP Camille Chamoun expressed that support for General Joseph Aoun is growing and expressed hope that the second round will lead to the election of a president, emphasizing the need for a leader without political ambitions.

MP Elias Hankash emphasized that global attention is focused on Lebanon's parliament, creating pressure on MPs who have yet to nominate a candidate.

MP Paula Yacoubian criticized the session, stating it did not follow the expectations of consecutive rounds and open-ended meetings. 

She also noted that the session's records remain open and emphasized that a candidate securing 65 votes in the second round would be elected.

Yacoubian highlighted General Joseph Aoun as an opportunity to introduce a new approach to governance in Lebanon.
 
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh emphasized the importance of electing a president during the session, highlighting the broad support for General Joseph Aoun and urging MPs not to miss this opportunity. 

He also argued that citing minor details to delay the election is unjustifiable after years of constitutional violations.

MP Ghassan Atallah stated his bloc will vote based on its convictions.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Votes

Election

President

