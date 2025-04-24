Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



This year, Israeli leadership during Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies struck a tone of self-congratulation and victory, even amid growing internal opposition—an attitude clearly expressed in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech.

His remarks drew anger from both political opponents and the families of hostages held in Gaza, especially given the lack of progress in negotiations with Hamas.



Netanyahu also announced the call-up of reservists for training on multiple Gaza-related scenarios. According to security officials, four key scenarios have been presented to the political leadership.



One scenario involves a complete ceasefire in exchange for the release of all hostages. This option has faced significant opposition, with critics arguing it would constitute a moral victory for Hamas and encourage future attacks against Israel.



Another involves a phased release of hostages and a ceasefire in stages. This is the preferred scenario for Israel, though it is expected that Hamas will reject it.



A third scenario proposes a full military resolution of the conflict, which would involve a large-scale mobilization of reservists and a major ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas infrastructure and tunnels. This option is controversial due to the risks it poses to the lives of remaining hostages and the potential requirement for Israeli forces to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza, which could endanger soldiers.



The fourth and most widely supported scenario involves maintaining the current situation while intensifying military strikes and blocking aid deliveries. Despite assessments that this is unlikely to incite a civilian uprising against Hamas or lead to its disarmament, security officials have recommended continuing with this approach until the outcome of ongoing hostage negotiations becomes clearer.



The decision-making process is gaining urgency ahead of expected discussions involving U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to the region in mid-May, which could provide an opportunity to finalize a hostage deal and end the war.