The prosperity and stability of Lebanon are crucial for the wider region and the EU. I congratulated President Aoun in this first Presidential visit to 🇱🇧 following his election & stressed 🇨🇾 steadfast determination to support Lebanon + work on strengthening EU Lebanon relations pic.twitter.com/213mQxe6W9
— NikosChristodoulides (@Christodulides) January 10, 2025
