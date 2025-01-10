Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday emphasized the importance of Lebanon’s prosperity and stability for both the wider region and the European Union.



During his first presidential visit to Lebanon following the election of President Joseph Aoun, Christodoulides congratulated his counterpart and expressed Cyprus' unwavering support for Lebanon.



In a post on X, the Cypriot president further stressed the importance of strengthening EU-Lebanon relations.

The prosperity and stability of Lebanon are crucial for the wider region and the EU. I congratulated President Aoun in this first Presidential visit to 🇱🇧 following his election & stressed 🇨🇾 steadfast determination to support Lebanon + work on strengthening EU Lebanon relations pic.twitter.com/213mQxe6W9 — NikosChristodoulides (@Christodulides) January 10, 2025