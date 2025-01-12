The Directorate General of Civil Defense announced in a statement that its search and rescue teams, under the direction of Acting Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah and in coordination with the Lebanese army, successfully recovered 11 bodies from the town of Tayr Harfa and five bodies from Alma al-Shaab.



These efforts are part of ongoing operations to locate those missing after the recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon.



The recovered remains have been handed over to the relevant authorities for DNA testing to confirm the identities of the victims.



The Civil Defense also stated that its rescue teams continue daily operations in collaboration with the army, aiming to locate all missing persons. The efforts include comprehensive surveys of targeted areas as part of an established plan.



Meanwhile, in the town of Arzoun, Civil Defense teams ensured public safety as the army carried out controlled detonations of remnants from the Israeli strikes. The operation seeks to remove the hazards posed by unexploded ordnance, safeguarding the lives of residents in affected areas.