MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

2025-01-13 | 01:06
MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam
MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

MP Fouad Makhzoumi announced his decision to withdraw from the race for Prime Minister, expressing his intent to create space for a broader consensus among those who believe in the necessity of change. 

Makhzoumi’s withdrawal paves the way for discussions centered around the candidacy of Judge Nawaf Salam.

