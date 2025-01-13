MP Bilal Houshaymi confirmed that he found MP Fouad Makhzoumi's withdrawal unexpected and stated that he would vote for caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



In an interview with LBCI, Houshaymi noted, "Not all of us are inclined toward Nawaf Salam, as not everyone knows him. The Prime Minister needs to be someone who has experienced the people's struggles."



He added, "After Makhzoumi's withdrawal, our direction has shifted."