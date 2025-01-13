Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit meets PM Mikati, congratulates Lebanon on presidential election

Prime Minister Najib Mikati hosted Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the Grand Serail on Monday morning.



The meeting, which aimed to discuss recent political developments in Lebanon, was attended by Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Hossam Zaki, the head of the Arab League's Beirut office, Ambassador Abdel Rahman Solh, as well as Lebanese officials, including Judge Mahmoud Makiya, and advisors to Mikati, Nicolas Nahas, and Boutros Assaker.



After the meeting, Aboul Gheit congratulated Lebanon on electing Joseph Aoun as its new president, expressing optimism for the country's future.



"I congratulate the Lebanese people, government, and president on this important milestone. I am hopeful that Lebanon is on the brink of a new chapter that addresses its longstanding challenges," he said.



He also expressed hopes for progress in naming a new Prime Minister, emphasizing that completing the country's leadership structure would pave the way for stability.



Aboul Gheit remarked on the possibility of predicting who will be chosen as Prime Minister: "I cannot speculate; this decision lies with Parliament. We will have clarity by the end of the day."