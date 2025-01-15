Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

Lebanon News
2025-01-15 | 09:23
High views
Lebanon&#39;s political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue
4min
Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

The second round of non-binding parliamentary consultations resumed Wednesday afternoon at Lebanon’s Parliament. Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is leading the discussions aimed at forming a new government.

Following the meeting with the prime minister-designate, Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel confirmed, "We have the ability to bring in individuals who can address the most critical issues, and we are capable of reviving the country very quickly."

He emphasized the need to support the president and government in their roles, leaving decisions about the government’s structure to the president and prime minister.

He stressed the significance of Lebanon’s shift toward sovereignty, stating that his party has experienced exclusion firsthand.

"We are the ones who lived through exclusion, and what we see today is far from it," Gemayel said. "It seems that some are not accustomed to equality." 

He affirmed that the new chapter for Lebanon must focus on sovereignty.

The Armenian Deputies bloc, for its part, noted, "We believe we are entering a phase of optimism, and we call for the formation of an inclusive government. We are fully prepared to participate in it."

Hagop Pakradounian, speaking on behalf of the bloc, expressed optimism about Lebanon’s future, stating that the country has guarantees in place.

"We believe the country has guarantees, and we hope for the best," he said. He also emphasized that no one should be coerced into participating in the government if they are unwilling to do so.

The National Consensus bloc stated that the Taif Agreement is "the means to overcome all obstacles that could hinder life in Lebanon."

MP Faisal Karami further added: "The prime minister-designate is renowned for his competence and integrity. We must adapt to the new situation and approach this phase with openness. Most importantly, we must not 'break' or isolate anyone. Only the Lebanese state and the constitution can protect us."

Meanwhile, MP Adnan Traboulsi stated: "We must form a government that puts Lebanon on the path to salvation."

MP Michel Moawad from the Renewal bloc highlighted the significant role played by the opposition and the bloc in reaching the current political stage in Lebanon.

“We have begun the process of reconstituting power, and we will continue with the formation of a government,” Moawad said from the Parliament. 

"This government must be built on solid foundations and principles, and its mission should be to build a new chapter. Since the task is both political and technical, we hope the government includes the largest number of political blocs. It would be better if everyone participates."

He also underscored that the Shiite sect is a partner sect.

The latest round of parliamentary consultations later concluded, with expectations that they will continue on Thursday. 

Political leaders are working to reach an agreement on forming a new government, with discussions ongoing amid Lebanon's political and economic challenges.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Consultations

Government

Nawaf Salam

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ
LBCI Previous

