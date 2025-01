The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon announced that U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, Chairman of the Cessation of Hostilities Implementation Mechanism, and French Brigadier General Guillaume Ponchin joined Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) officers in inspecting LAF checkpoints in southwest Lebanon.



“The LAF 5th Brigade assumed full control of the area last week immediately after Israeli forces withdrew,” the embassy stated, adding that soldiers are now securing roads and villages to ensure the safe return of residents.



According to the statement, the generals visited seven checkpoints, observing Lebanese soldiers monitoring roadways and preventing unauthorized armed groups' movement under the November 26, 2024 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.



Reconstruction efforts and the detonation of 31 discovered rockets in Chamaa were also noted.



MG Jeffers praised the LAF’s dedication: "LAF checkpoints and patrols operate effectively throughout southwest Lebanon, and the soldiers are committed to their mission as Lebanon’s sole security guarantors. Their presence has created a sense of security and stability vital for civilians to resume normal activities.”



He expressed optimism, adding, “We are on a very positive path to continue the withdrawal of the IDF as planned, and the LAF is providing for the security and stability of Lebanon.”