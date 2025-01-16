MP Cesar Abi Khalil on LBCI: Lebanese Ministry of Finance's future depends on rotation of ministerial posts

MP Cesar Abi Khalil on LBCI: Lebanese Ministry of Finance's future depends on rotation of ministerial posts

MP Cesar Abi Khalil expressed strong confidence in Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam’s ability to fulfill the commitments outlined in his oath of office, praising Salam’s reformist approach. 

In an interview with LBCI, Abi Khalil emphasized that his party played a crucial role in naming Salam and will support all steps taken in the right direction, while opposing any actions they deem unsuitable.

“We are committed to building the state, and whenever we see any Lebanese party working toward the same goals, we will extend our hand to collaborate,” he said.

When asked about the "people, army, and resistance" formula in the ministerial statement, Abi Khalil stressed the importance of a defense strategy to protect Lebanon. 

He pointed out that the ceasefire agreement, negotiated between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, had been endorsed by the government and serves as a key element in Lebanon’s defense.

He also highlighted the positive atmosphere in the country, expressing doubt that the Amal-Hezbollah alliance would be excluded from the government. Regarding the Ministry of Finance, he noted that its future is dependent on the rotation of ministerial positions within the government.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cesar Abi Khalil

Nawaf Salam

Amal Movement

Hezbollah

