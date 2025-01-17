Finland supports South Litani sector with building renovation project

A ceremony was held in the South Litani Sector to mark the completion of a building renovation project supported by Finnish authorities.



The event was attended by Finnish Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Meskanen and the Commander of the South Litani Sector, Brigadier General Edgar Lawados, representing the Lebanese Army's acting Commander, Major General Hassan Awda.



Ambassador Meskanen delivered a speech highlighting the strong cooperation between Finland and the Lebanese Army. She reaffirmed Finland's commitment to providing ongoing support to Lebanon's military institution.



Brigadier General Lawandos also addressed the attendees, emphasizing the deepening ties between the Finnish and Lebanese armed forces.



He commended Finland's consistent assistance to Lebanon, stating, "Day by day, the relationship between the Lebanese and Finnish armies grows stronger, and Finland continues to prove itself a steadfast ally of Lebanon and its military. This contribution adds to a series of support initiatives provided by the Finnish unit operating within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to enhance the capabilities of our armed forces."



The ceremony concluded with unveiling a commemorative plaque for the renovated building, followed by Brigadier General Lawandos presenting a token of appreciation to Ambassador Meskanen.