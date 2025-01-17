LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria

2025-01-17 | 08:43
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria

The Lebanese Army implemented strict measures in northern Bekaa to combat the escalating fuel smuggling activity to Syria, according to information obtained by LBCI. Smuggling operations have significantly increased recently, particularly in the Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Akkar regions.  

