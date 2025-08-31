News
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
31-08-2025 | 10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike targeted a motorcycle on the road to Nabatiyeh El Faouqa in South Lebanon on Sunday, while another strike hit a forested area in Ali Taher, local reports said.
Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, as rescue teams rushed to the scenes.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Airstrikes
Motorcycle
Nabatieh
Ali Taher
South Lebanon
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Touline, injuries reported
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Touline, injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-19
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in South Lebanon's Yohmor al-Shaqif kills one
Lebanon News
2025-07-19
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in South Lebanon's Yohmor al-Shaqif kills one
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says Israeli strikes targeted fighter jet hangar at Mehrabad Airport
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says Israeli strikes targeted fighter jet hangar at Mehrabad Airport
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
Lebanese Justice Minister: Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to state establishment
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
Lebanese Justice Minister: Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to state establishment
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Washington to back UNIFIL renewal in Lebanon for the final time, US envoy says
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays
Lebanon News
2025-08-06
FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays
0
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:58
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
5
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:29
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
Lebanon News
06:29
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
7
Lebanon News
05:19
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:19
Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
8
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
