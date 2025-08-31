Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
31-08-2025 | 10:28
High views
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike targeted a motorcycle on the road to Nabatiyeh El Faouqa in South Lebanon on Sunday, while another strike hit a forested area in Ali Taher, local reports said.

Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, as rescue teams rushed to the scenes. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Airstrikes

Motorcycle

Nabatieh

Ali Taher

South Lebanon

Israeli army: Airstrikes on South Lebanon targeted Hezbollah infrastructure
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
LBCI Previous

