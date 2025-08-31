News
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
31-08-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri marked the 47th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr with a speech on Sunday, accusing the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi of orchestrating the crime and criticizing Libya's continued lack of cooperation with Lebanon.
“The crime of abducting the Imam was carried out by Gadhafi, and the Libyan authorities have failed to cooperate with Lebanon, placing them under suspicion of conspiracy,” Berri said.
Recalling past political compromises, Berri said Lebanon once overcame divisions to secure a presidential election and a unified inaugural address, warning against those who he claimed “bet on Israeli aggression to revive old projects.”
He cautioned that rising hate speech in the country was more dangerous than Hezbollah’s weapons, which he described as having “liberated the land, preserved dignity, and safeguarded the people.”
Still, Berri said he remained open to dialogue on the future of Hezbollah’s arsenal, provided discussions are held in a calm and consensual framework leading to a national security strategy.
The speaker also underscored Lebanon’s full compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, contrasting it with what he called Israel’s persistent violations.
Defending Shiite ministers’ recent stances in cabinet, Berri stressed their decisions were “national, not sectarian,” and rejected proposals in a U.S. paper that he said went beyond limiting weapons to the state.
“It is unacceptable to throw the burden onto the army. The Lebanese Army is the shield of the nation,” Berri said.
He also aimed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently described himself as being on a historic mission. “Did you see the blue map he displayed? Notice how it included all of Lebanon in that promised dream,” Berri noted.
