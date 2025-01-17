French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

2025-01-17 | 09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

LBCI sources reported a private meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Friday afternoon.  

Upon leaving the palace, Speaker Berri briefly commented, indicating a positive meeting.  

President

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Private

Meeting

Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

