French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-01-17 | 09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
LBCI sources reported a private meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Friday afternoon.
Upon leaving the palace, Speaker Berri briefly commented, indicating a positive meeting.
Lebanon News
President
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
Private
Meeting
Baabda Palace
UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Beirut to congratulate Lebanon’s newly elected President
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
0
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
12:12
Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase
Lebanon News
12:12
Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase
0
Lebanon News
11:57
Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice
Lebanon News
11:57
Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
11:50
PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
11:50
PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
0
Lebanon News
11:01
PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
11:01
PM-designate Nawaf Salam arrives at Baabda Palace for meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-29
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-29
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
1
Lebanon News
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
4
Lebanon News
04:25
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
Lebanon News
04:25
French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit
5
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
7
Lebanon News
07:05
Guterres says UNIFIL uncovered over 100 Hezbollah or other armed groups weapons caches since November 27
Lebanon News
07:05
Guterres says UNIFIL uncovered over 100 Hezbollah or other armed groups weapons caches since November 27
8
Lebanon News
06:53
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
06:53
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
