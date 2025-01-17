Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice

Lebanon News
2025-01-17 | 11:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed on Friday Deborah Tice, the mother of American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since 2012.  

During the meeting, Deborah Tice expressed her gratitude to Mikati for his efforts to advance the case, explicitly referencing his recent meeting in Damascus with Ahmad Al Sharaa, head of the new Syrian administration.  

Mikati hoped that ongoing communications would lead to a positive resolution for this humanitarian case.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Caretaker

PM

Najib Mikati

Mother

Missing

American

Journalist

Austin Tice

LBCI Next
UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Beirut to congratulate Lebanon’s newly elected President
'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-24

US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Speaker Berri's media office denies reports on cabinet formation request

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun to Guterres: Israel must fully withdraw its forces from South Lebanon as cited in ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09

Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More