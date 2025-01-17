Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed on Friday Deborah Tice, the mother of American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since 2012.



During the meeting, Deborah Tice expressed her gratitude to Mikati for his efforts to advance the case, explicitly referencing his recent meeting in Damascus with Ahmad Al Sharaa, head of the new Syrian administration.



Mikati hoped that ongoing communications would lead to a positive resolution for this humanitarian case.