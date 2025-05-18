News
Interior Minister says Bekaa elections running smoothly, Southern vote preparations underway
Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 06:05
Interior Minister says Bekaa elections running smoothly, Southern vote preparations underway
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar confirmed that the electoral process in Bekaa is proceeding smoothly, without interference or pressure.
Speaking from the Zahle Serail, Hajjar noted that voting was briefly halted in three or four polling stations, but the issues were resolved and the situation is now under control.
He added that minor security incidents occurred in some areas, but security forces were able to contain them.
Hajjar stated: “The next round of elections will take place next Saturday. The presidents of the republic and the government are continuing their consultations, and I am also in contact with relevant authorities and the countries participating in the ceasefire monitoring committee for the southern elections. We are not waiting for any guarantees.”
He added that preparations had been made to anticipate potential staff shortages in Bekaa and Beirut elections, and staff were quickly reassigned where needed.
Hajjar also confirmed that the final electoral map for South Lebanon is not yet complete, and that the distribution of polling centers will be finalized over the next two days based on several criteria—most importantly the safety of the electoral process and the security of voters, staff, and judges.
Bekaa's Governor said, "We have received complaints regarding vote-buying, but we need confirmation and evidence. We intervene whenever an incident occurs.”
Lebanon News
Interior Minister
Ahmad Hajjar
Elections
Bekaa
South Lebanon
