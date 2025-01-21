PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrived at the presidential palace in Baabda to meet with President Joseph Aoun amid ongoing efforts to finalize the government formation.



Salam had previously held phone discussions with Aoun to deliberate on the proposed cabinet lineup.



However, the issue surrounding the Finance Ministry portfolio remains unresolved, with speculation pointing to the possible nomination of former minister Yassine Jaber by the Amal-Hezbollah duo.



Political factions have voiced objections to the allocation of the Finance Ministry to a single political bloc, arguing against the exclusivity of any portfolio to one party.