Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

2025-01-22 | 01:44
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
0min
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

Hezbollah official in the western Bekaa, Sheikh Mohammad Hamadi, was assassinated in front of his home in Machgharah.

According to reports, unidentified masked individuals in a vehicle with tinted windows opened fire on Hamadi, striking him with six bullets across various parts of his body, before fleeing to an unknown destination.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Bekaa

Machgharah

Gunmen

Shooting

