Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP

03-11-2025 | 00:19
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP
0min
Famed Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif damaged in Afghanistan quake: AFP

The Blue Mosque of Mazar-i-Sharif, a 15th-century landmark famed for its vibrant tiles, was damaged by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan overnight, an AFP journalist saw on Monday.

Pieces of the ornate structure, particularly from one of its minarets, broke off and lay scattered across the mosque's grounds -- one of the country's few tourist sites -- according to the journalist.

