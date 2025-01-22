French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support

Lebanon News
2025-01-22 | 08:52
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support

The Acting Director General of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Nabil Farah, received the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, Wednesday morning at his office during an introductory visit.

The ambassador offered his condolences to the Civil Defense personnel who were killed while carrying out their national and humanitarian duties during the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Farah highlighted the challenges faced by the General Directorate of Civil Defense during the war, pointing out the significant difficulties in executing the enormous daily tasks, particularly given the severe shortage of equipment and vehicles, which posed a significant challenge for personnel in performing their humanitarian and rescue missions.

Farah expressed his deep gratitude to the French ambassador for his country's ongoing support of Lebanon, particularly the Civil Defense, hoping for continued cooperation and assistance to enable the Civil Defense to provide the best services to Lebanese citizens.

For his part, Ambassador Magro reaffirmed France's unwavering solidarity with the Lebanese Civil Defense, presenting a symbolic gift to the General Directorate — an advanced personal protective rescue helmet.

In return, Brigadier General Farah presented Ambassador Magro with an honorary shield as a token of appreciation and gratitude for France's efforts in supporting the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

At the end of the visit, Ambassador Magro, accompanied by Brigadier General Farah, toured the Civil Defense's equipment depot. 

They inspected equipment donated by France, including specialized tools for combating forest fires, which aim to enhance the Civil Defense's capabilities in responding to fires, especially in rugged areas.

Lebanon News

Civil Defense

Lebanon

France

Ambassador

Visit

Support

