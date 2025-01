During his visit to Baabda Palace, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for Lebanon, expressing confidence in the country's commitment to launching necessary reforms.



He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, including the complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories and adherence to U.N. Resolution 1701.



Despite the challenges facing the region, the minister conveyed optimism regarding Lebanon's future, highlighting the crucial role of reforms in restoring confidence among Lebanon's international partners and ensuring stability.