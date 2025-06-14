News
Iran says still undecided on joining US in nuclear talks
Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 04:01
Iran has yet to decide whether to join a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States on Sunday, state media reported, as Israel and Iran traded fire for a second day.
"It is still unclear what decision we will make for Sunday," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said of the talks in Oman, quoted by the official IRNA news agency on Saturday.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
US
Nuclear Talks
