Ministry of Health reports casualties from Israeli attacks on civilians in South Lebanon

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported on Sunday updated figures following Israeli attacks on civilians attempting to return to their towns still occupied by Israeli forces.



The attacks have resulted in one person being killed and nine others injured in Aitaroun.



In Odaisseh, three people were injured, and one person was injured in Rab El Thalathine.



Additionally, an injury in Houla raised the total casualties in the town to one killed and ten injured.



The attacks also resulted in eight injuries in Kfarkela.