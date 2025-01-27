Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers

Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 05:01
High views
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
0min
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers

The Lebanese Army Command announced that a foreign newspaper had reported alleged security leaks by army officers in favor of a partisan group.

The command categorically denied these claims in a statement, emphasizing that they come at a critical time when the army is undertaking significant responsibilities.

It further affirmed that the officers of the military institution carry out their duties across various units with the highest level of professionalism and expertise by orders from their leadership.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Security

Leaks

Two injured, including child, in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon's Bani Haiyyan: Health Ministry
Israeli army abducts Lebanese resident in Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
LBCI Previous

