Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha

The Israeli military announced that the army and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) conducted a precise strike "targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization" in Qatar's capital.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that, "For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel."



He added that, "Before the strike, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence."



"The Israeli army and ISA will continue to operate with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," Adraee noted.