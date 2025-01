Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued a notice to the residents of southern Lebanon, highlighting that until further notice, all previously issued instructions remain in effect.



"As you know, the Israeli army recently redeployed to various locations in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement," he said on X.



"We remind you that the agreement's duration has been extended, and the forces remain on the ground. The redeployment process is being carried out gradually, and in some areas, it has been delayed and requires additional time to ensure that Hezbollah cannot re-establish its strength on the ground," Adraee further claimed.



He also noted that the Israeli army will continue on this path and will inform south Lebanon's residents about areas where they can return.

