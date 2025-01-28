News
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom
Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 07:26
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for "the efforts it made to release nine Lebanese detainees in Israeli prisons.
He asked the Red Cross to follow up on the release of the other nine Lebanese detainees held in Israel.
Mikati highlighted that this issue was a central focus in his discussions with the American side during negotiations on Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Red Cross
Israel
Detainees
Lebanon News
2024-12-26
Lebanon News
2024-12-26
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
0
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon News
12:25
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon News
12:25
0
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanon News
12:16
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Lebanon News
12:00
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon News
11:25
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Middle East News
2025-01-05
0
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon News
02:10
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon News
12:25
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon News
03:42
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanon News
14:32
Lebanon News
14:32
Lebanon News
08:55
Lebanon News
08:55
