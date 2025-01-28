Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom

Lebanon&#39;s Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives&#39; freedom
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for "the efforts it made to release nine Lebanese detainees in Israeli prisons. 

He asked the Red Cross to follow up on the release of the other nine Lebanese detainees held in Israel. 

Mikati highlighted that this issue was a central focus in his discussions with the American side during negotiations on Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
 

