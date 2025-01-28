News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amal movement bans provocative activities, including motorcycle rallies
Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Amal movement bans provocative activities, including motorcycle rallies
Moustafa Al-Fouani, head of the Executive Council of the Amal Movement, issued a directive to all members of the movement prohibiting participation in or organization of any provocative actions or activities, particularly motorcycle rallies, that contradict the leadership's instructions to respect the privacy of all Lebanese citizens, regardless of sect or region.
The directive stated: "Based on the vision of Imam Musa al-Sadr, who emphasized that internal unity is the best form of resistance against the enemy, and in line with Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri's assertion that national unity and coexistence are the foundations of Lebanon's survival."
It added: "All members are strictly prohibited from engaging in provocative public actions contradicting the movement's directives to respect the diversity of Lebanese citizens across all sects and regions. The movement rejects provocations that jeopardize public stability, particularly motorcycle rallies, sectarian slogans, or any divisive actions that contradict its charter and vision."
The movement emphasized that violations of this directive would lead to disciplinary measures, including expulsion from the Amal Movement.
Lebanon News
Amal
Movement
Ban
Provocative Activities
Motorcycle Rallies
Next
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
0
Middle East News
2025-01-27
PM Netanyahu set to visit Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon and potential deal: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2025-01-27
PM Netanyahu set to visit Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon and potential deal: Amal Shehadeh
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanese Foreign Ministry monitors situation in Congo, coordinates assistance for nationals
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanese Foreign Ministry monitors situation in Congo, coordinates assistance for nationals
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack
Lebanon News
12:00
Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanese Army deploys in southern border areas following Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanese Army deploys in southern border areas following Israeli withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria
0
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
UNRWA says banning the agency in Israel would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
UNRWA says banning the agency in Israel would be 'catastrophic'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
3
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
6
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
7
Lebanon News
14:32
Lebanon's information minister condemns attack on LBCI's crew
Lebanon News
14:32
Lebanon's information minister condemns attack on LBCI's crew
8
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More