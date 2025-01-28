Amal movement bans provocative activities, including motorcycle rallies

Moustafa Al-Fouani, head of the Executive Council of the Amal Movement, issued a directive to all members of the movement prohibiting participation in or organization of any provocative actions or activities, particularly motorcycle rallies, that contradict the leadership's instructions to respect the privacy of all Lebanese citizens, regardless of sect or region.



The directive stated: "Based on the vision of Imam Musa al-Sadr, who emphasized that internal unity is the best form of resistance against the enemy, and in line with Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri's assertion that national unity and coexistence are the foundations of Lebanon's survival."



It added: "All members are strictly prohibited from engaging in provocative public actions contradicting the movement's directives to respect the diversity of Lebanese citizens across all sects and regions. The movement rejects provocations that jeopardize public stability, particularly motorcycle rallies, sectarian slogans, or any divisive actions that contradict its charter and vision."



The movement emphasized that violations of this directive would lead to disciplinary measures, including expulsion from the Amal Movement.